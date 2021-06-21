Uceta pitched 1.2 innings against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, allowing five runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three.

Uceta was called up to provide bullpen depth earlier in the day and was given a chance to pitch in the seventh inning during what looked to be an easy Dodgers victory. The right-hander did fine in his initial frame, but he allowed Arizona to get back into the contest with a big eighth inning. Uceta walked two and allowed three singles, departing with the Diamondbacks having put up three runs against him. Victor Gonzalez subsequently allowed both inherited runners to score, and Los Angeles barely held on for a 9-8 win. The poor outing pushed Uceta's season ERA to 6.28, though he has registered a solid 10.0 K/9.