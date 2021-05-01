Uceta (0-1) allowed two runs on four hits and a hit while striking out two over two innings in a loss to the Brewers on Friday.

Manager Dave Roberts opted to go with a bullpen game Friday and awarded Uceta with the opportunity to be the opener. The 23-year-old pitched a 1-2-3 first but allowed four hits in the second, including a two-run homer to Jackie Bradley. He turned it over to the rest of the bullpen after just two innings and 27 pitches and could see some more opportunities in the near future with the Dodgers' relievers decimated by injuries.