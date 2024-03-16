The Dodgers reassigned Hernandez to minor-league camp, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hernandez signed a minor-league deal with Los Angeles in January and pitched in four Cactus League contests. He struggled during his time on the mound this spring, giving up seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 3.2 innings. Hernandez has had some success as a major-league starter in the past -- most notably in 2020 with Miami, when he posted a 3.16 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 34:5 K:BB over 25.2 frames -- but he was injured almost all of last year and logged only 9.1 minor-league innings. He'll presumably open the coming campaign in Triple-A and work toward trying to prove both his health and effectiveness.