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Dodgers' Eliezer Alfonzo: Slated for major-league promotion

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Dodgers are expected to promote Alfonzo from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The move has not been officially made, but the expectation is that Alfonzo will take Chuckie Robinson's spot on the Dodgers' 26 man roster prior to Saturday's game against the Padres, with the former serving as the team's backup catcher behind Dalton Rushing. Alfonzo has played well in Triple-A this season, slashing .313/.392/.422 with one home run and 16 RBI over 190 plate appearances. His first appearance for the Dodgers will officially mark his major-league debut.

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