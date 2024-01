Morales agreed to a contract with the Dodgers on Monday, MLB.com reports.

Perhaps the most noteworthy prospect in this class whom evaluators agree won't be able to stick up the middle, Morales is a big-bodied infielder who will slide at least to third base and possibly to first base. At 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, the 17-year-old slugger should grow into at least plus power, but he will need to work on repeating his mechanics in the batter's box.