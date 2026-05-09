Sheehan allowed one run on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Friday.

Sheehan pitched well but got into a jam in the fifth inning. He was pulled at 88 pitches (64 strikes), and Alex Vesia was able to escape the trouble with no damage done. Sheehan has fallen short of the five-inning mark in consecutive starts, and he's gone four outings without a win despite allowing a modest eight runs across 20.2 innings in that span. For the season, he's at a 4.79 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 43:10 K:BB through 35.2 innings across seven starts. As long as the walk rate stays down, Sheehan should continue to improve. His next start is tentatively projected to be at home versus the Giants.