Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Could begin season in hybrid role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sheehan could operate in a hybrid role within the Dodgers' pitching rotation to open the season, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Sheehan may not slot in as a traditional starter in the rotation to open the season; either him or southpaw Justin Wrobleski will follow Shohei Ohtani in his starts. Sheehan piggybacking Ohtani's starts would allow the Dodgers to limit both of their workloads in the early portion of the 2026 campaign. Sheehan remains a high-upside starting pitcher for Los Angeles, and the team is expected to turn to a six-man rotation early on this year.
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