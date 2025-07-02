The Dodgers could recall Sheehan from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start or pitch in bulk relief in Sunday's game against the Astros in Los Angeles, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Manager Dave Roberts has yet to fully confirm the Dodgers' pitching plans for the three-game series with Houston beyond noting that Shohei Ohtani is in line to open Saturday's game and is expected to be followed by Justin Wrobleski in bulk relief, per Plunkett. Ben Casparius is expected to pitch either as a starter or bulk reliever in Friday's series opener, and since Yoshinobu Yamamoto won't be asked to pitch on four days' rest Sunday, the Dodgers will have to break in a new member of the rotation that day. Sheehan looks to be the most logical option to fill the void, after he pitched well in his 2025 debut with the Dodgers on June 18 versus the Padres, striking out six and allowing one earned run over four innings. The Dodgers optioned Sheehan to Triple-A after that start, and he went on to strike out 13 batters over six perfect innings for Oklahoma City last Wednesday. Sheehan was much less sharp for Oklahoma City on Tuesday -- he gave up four earned runs on six hits and one walk over 2.1 innings -- but because he threw only 59 pitches, he should be capable of giving the Dodgers four or five innings Sunday if he gets called up.