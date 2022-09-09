Sheehan has struck out 101 batters while posting a 2.83 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 63.2 innings for High-A Great Lakes this season.

Obviously, there's plenty to dream on with numbers like those, but Sheehan's control has been a bit of a trouble spot, as he's issued 28 walks (4.0 BB/9). Nonetheless, he's far outperformed expectations for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick, and he's been particularly spectacular over his last four appearances (1.35 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 35:4 K:BB in 20 innings). The 22-year-old will have to show this was no fluke at higher levels of the minors next year, but it looks like the Dodgers have found yet another high-upside arm to add to their embarrassment of riches.