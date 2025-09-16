Sheehan allowed one run on one hit and three walks while striking out seven over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Phillies on Monday.

The Dodgers shielded Sheehan from the Phillies' tough top of the lineup the first time through the order, though the move didn't initially pay off. Opener Anthony Banda gave up a run, prompting Sheehan's entry into the game after Banda faced the minimum three batters. This was still a positive outing for Sheehan, who has allowed just four runs over 24.1 innings over his last four appearances. For the season, he has a 3.17 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 76:22 K:BB across 65.1 innings through 13 appearances (10 starts). His next outing is projected to be at home versus the Giants this weekend, though it's not yet clear if that will be a traditional start or another bulk-relief assignment.