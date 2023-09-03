Sheehan allowed a run on three hits and three walks while striking out six over four innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Saturday.

Sheehan limited the damage to a Ronald Acuna solo home run in the third inning. This was Sheehan's first major-league action since Aug. 3, but it's unclear if he'll remain in the rotation going forward. The right-hander has a 5.31 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 36:21 K:BB through 42.1 innings over nine outings (eight starts) in the majors this year. If the rookie starts again, it would likely be a road date against the Nationals next weekend.