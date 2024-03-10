Sheehan (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
It's the first time Sheehan has thrown a bullpen session since his shoulder soreness flared up in late February. Manager Dave Roberts noted Saturday via Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register that Sheehan will start the season on IL, but the length of that stint is still unknown.
