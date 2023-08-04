Sheehan was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

This is the corresponding move to Saturday's likely bulk reliever, Ryan Yarbrough, getting added to the active roster. Sheehan essentially piggybacked Julio Urias in Thursday's game after Urias was limited to five innings due to a split fingernail. After replacing Urias, Sheehan went the distance to pick up a four-inning save, so he obviously wouldn't have been an option to pitch in the coming days. It wouldn't be surprising to see Sheehan back in the big leagues as a starter or reliever later this season.