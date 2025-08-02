Sheehan is expected to be part of the Dodgers' six-man rotation moving forward and is scheduled to start against the Cardinals on Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Even with Blake Snell (shoulder) scheduled to return Saturday against the Rays, a spot in the rotation opened up for Sheehan after Dustin May was traded to the Red Sox on Thursday. Sheehan has made four starts this season and has a 3.60 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB across 25 innings. He figures to be a part of the rotation until Roki Sasaki (shoulder) and Tony Gonsolin (elbow) return from the IL.