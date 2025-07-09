Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Sheehan is scheduled to pitch in bulk relief behind Shohei Ohtani in Saturday's game against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Sheehan was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday and made his second start of the campaign later that day in the Dodgers' 5-1 loss to the Astros. After opening the season on the injured list while recovering from his May 2024 Tommy John surgery, the young right-hander has looked sharp in both of his outings for the Dodgers, posting a 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB in nine innings. Though he could eventually be squeezed out of the rotation once Ohtani is fully stretched out and Blake Snell (shoulder) returns from the injured list, Sheehan looks worthy of rostering in most fantasy leagues while he's up with the Dodgers. Ohtani has yet to surpass two innings in any of his four starts as a pitcher, and since he likely won't be asked to cover more than three or four frames Saturday, Sheehan will be in good position to pick up a win if he's able to exit his bulk-relief appearance with the Dodgers holding a lead.