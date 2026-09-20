The Dodgers recalled Sheehan from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and manager Dave Roberts said the right-hander is scheduled to pitch behind opener Jack Dreyer against the Giants on Sunday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Sheehan made two starts for Los Angeles during the first half of September but was an unfortunate roster casualty after allowing just one run with a 15:2 K:BB over 11.2 innings. The right-hander will now get another look in the majors, this time starting out as a bulk reliever.