Sheehan (forearm) was moved to the 60-day injured list by the Dodgers on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Sheehan's move to the 60-day IL created a spot on the team's 40-man roster for Nabil Crismatt to be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma on Sunday. Sheehan will now be sidelined until at least mid-May as he continues to work his way back from a forearm injury.
