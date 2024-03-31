Sheehan (forearm) was moved to the 60-day injured list by the Dodgers on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Sheehan's move to the 60-day IL created a spot on the team's 40-man roster for Nabil Crismatt to be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma on Sunday. Sheehan will now be sidelined until at least mid-May as he continues to work his way back from a forearm injury.