Hernandez started at first base and batted leadoff in Tuesday's intrasquad game, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Hernandez was a member of the team's secondary lineup, with catcher Will Smith being the only likely starter among the position players. Regardless, the 28-year-old is poised to work in a super-utility role again in 2020, though the implementation of the universal DH also figures to impact his role.
