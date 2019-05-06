Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Bows out of starting nine

Hernandez isn't starting Monday's game against the Braves, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Hernandez will get the day off after failing to record a base knock in each of his past two contests (0-for-9). Chris Taylor is starting at the keystone and will bat sixth in Hernandez's stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories