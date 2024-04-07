Hernandez will start in center field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

The utility man will be making his sixth start through the Dodgers' first 12 games, with four coming in center field and one apiece coming in left field and at third base. Hernandez will likely have a regular spot against left-handed pitching throughout the season, but the Dodgers may need to be hit harder by the injury bug before he gets more frequent looks versus right-handers.