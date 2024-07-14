Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's extra-inning loss to Detroit.

Hernandez gave Los Angeles an 8-4 lead with his two-run blast in the seventh inning, but the Tigers later rallied to secure the victory. Even with Max Muncy (oblique) and Mookie Betts (wrist) on the IL, Hernandez has been a part-time player, starting four of Los Angeles' past seven contests. Saturday's long ball was his first of July, and he's gone 1-for-21 over 10 games this month.