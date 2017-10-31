Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Heads to bench for Game 6

Hernandez is not in the lineup for Game 6 of the World Series against the Astros on Tuesday.

As was the case in Game 2, Hernandez will give way to lefty-hitting Joc Pederson in left field with right-handed hurler Justin Verlander toeing the rubber for the opposition. Hernandez will be available off the bench in what is an elimination game for Los Angeles.

