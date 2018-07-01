Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Heads to bench in series finale
Hernandez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.
Hernandez has historically done most of his damage against lefties, but manager Dave Roberts had kept the utility man in the lineup for their last five games against right-handers in an effort to ride his hot bat. The 26-year-old's starting streak will come to an end Sunday against Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis, but after finishing June with a .348 on-base percentage and seven home runs, Hernandez should retain at least a semi-regular spot in the Dodgers lineup.
