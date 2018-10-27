Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Held out of Game 4
Hernandez is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the World Series against Boston on Saturday.
Hernandez has just four hits all postseason, so he'll head to the bench for a night off. Max Muncy will slide over to second base to replace him, allowing David Freese to enter the lineup.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Sits again for Game 7•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Not in Game 6 lineup•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Knocks in two vs. Giants•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Two-hit effort•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Reaches base four times•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...