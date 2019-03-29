Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Hits pair of homers

Hernandez went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three runs and three RBI to help pace the Dodgers to a 12-5 Opening Day romp over the Diamondbacks.

Hernandez joined Joc Pederson as one of two Dodgers to notch multi-homer days, cranking a fourth-inning two-run blast off Zack Greinke before following that up with a seventh-inning solo shot off Matt Koch. The 27-year-old is expected to be the starter at second base for the Dodgers to start the season, so he should rack up plenty of plate of appearances as he looks to build on last year's .256/.336/.470 slash line he posted over 462 at-bats.