Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Homers for club's sole run

Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday during the Dodgers' loss to the Rockies.

With his 14th homer of the year, the 26-year-old provided the only tally Los Angeles could muster against an otherwise dominant German Marquez. Hernandez's versatility works in his favor for the chance at semi-regular work, especially since he's already set a new seasonal best in big flies and has filled in admirably for several key positions affected by injuries.