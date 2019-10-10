Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Homers in NLDS finale
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 7-3 extra-inning loss to Washington on Wednesday.
Hernandez connected off of Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg in the second inning to put the Dodgers up 3-0. Hernandez drew the start in left field Wednesday and finished the series 3-for-7 with a pair of extra-base hits and a walk. The 29-year-old experienced a decline in most of his offensive numbers during the regular season, seeing his OPS drop from .806 in 2018 to .715 in 2019. He still offers positional versatility and occasional pop, but not enough to mitigate the .237 batting average and .304 OBP he posted in 2019.
