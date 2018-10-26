Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Out of lineup Friday
Hernandez is not in the lineup against Boston for Game 3 of the World Series on Friday.
As expected, Hernandez will head to the bench with a right-hander (Rick Porcello) on the bump for the Red Sox, enabling manager Dave Roberts to turn all his lefty hitters loose for Friday's contest in Los Angeles. In his Hernandez's place, Chris Taylor will start at second base and Cody Bellinger will man center field.
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Sits again for Game 7•
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Not in Game 6 lineup•
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Knocks in two vs. Giants•
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Two-hit effort•
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Reaches base four times•
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Homers, drives in three runs•
