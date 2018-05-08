Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Out of lineup Tuesday

Hernandez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez will take a seat for the second time in three games while Joc Pederson picks up another start in center field. Hernandez has started five of eight games -- at four different positions -- since Corey Seager (elbow) was ruled out for the remainder season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories