Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Out of Saturday's lineup

Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Hernandez is 3-for-9 with two home runs, three RBI, four runs scored and two walks through the first two games of the season, but will take a seat Saturday versus right-hander Zack Godley. Chris Taylor will start at second base and bat seventh in his stead.