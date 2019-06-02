Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Out of Sunday's lineup

Hernandez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Phillies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Hernandez started the last three games and went 4-for-12 with four runs, a home run and three RBI, but he will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Chris Taylor will start at second base and bat seventh in his absence.

