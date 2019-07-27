Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Out of the lineup Saturday
Hernandez (hand) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Nationals.
Hernandez received an MRI Friday after exiting Wednesday's game with an injured left hand and manager Dave Roberts stated that the utility man was available to play defense only Friday night. While the team awaits the MRI results, Max Muncy continues to make starts at second base against left-handed pitching. Muncy is hitting fifth Saturday against left-handed opener Matt Grace.
