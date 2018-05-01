Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Hernandez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
With Corey Seager out for the rest of the season, Hernandez is expected to see frequent time in center field while Chris Taylor covers shortstop. However, Hernandez will sit out Tuesday night as the Dodgers deploy Joc Pederson in center field.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Will regularly play center field•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Drives in run Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Blasts pinch-hit home run•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Could start at 3B•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Starts versus righty•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Productive in Saturday win•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...