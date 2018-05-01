Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Hernandez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

With Corey Seager out for the rest of the season, Hernandez is expected to see frequent time in center field while Chris Taylor covers shortstop. However, Hernandez will sit out Tuesday night as the Dodgers deploy Joc Pederson in center field.

