Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Placed on 10-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers placed Hernandez on the 10-day injured list Monday with left elbow inflammation.
Manager Dave Roberts said it's an injury Hernandez has dealt with for about a month, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Because the injury is to his non-throwing elbow, Hernandez would seem to have a good chance to return when first eligible at the start of the second half.
