Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Raking to start season

Hernandez went 2-for-4 out of the leadoff spot in a 4-2 loss to the Giants on Tuesday and is now hitting .375 with two home runs over his first 16 at-bats.

It was the second time in five games Hernandez has led off to start the season, with Joc Pederson handling the role in the other three. Regardless of where he's hit in the lineup, the 27-year-old has been raking thus far in 2019, and Pederson's poor numbers against left-handed pitching seem to be giving Hernandez a path to the top of the order in matchups against southpaws to start the season.