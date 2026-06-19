Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Resumes baseball activities

Hernandez (oblique) has started some baseball activities but remains in the early stages of his rehab, per MLB.com.

Hernandez suffered a "significant tear" of his left oblique May 26 in just his second game back after returning from a lengthy season-opening IL stint due to offseason elbow surgery. The super utility man has been able to participate in some activities since landing on the IL for the second time, but he likely remains at least four weeks away from potentially being able to return to game action.