Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

The utility man will head to the bench after he started in each of the past four games while going 5-for-18 with one home run, three doubles, two walks, five RBI and two runs in addition to picking up reps in center field and at third base and shortstop. He should be a mainstay in the lineup versus left-handers and will see occasional starts versus right-handed pitching.