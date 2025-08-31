Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Hernandez will head to the bench Sunday after he had started in each of the last four games -- three at third base, one at first base -- while going 4-for-14 with three RBI and two runs. The Dodgers should be able to find regular room for Hernandez in the lineup against left-handed pitching during the final month of the season, but the right-handed-hitting utility player could find playing time versus righties more difficult to come by in September. Los Angeles is expected to get Hyeseong Kim (shoulder) back from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh, and Tommy Edman (ankle) looks to be on the cusp of a rehab assignment and will soon give the Dodgers another utility option.