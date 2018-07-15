Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Sixth straight start
Hernandez will start at second base and bat eighth Sunday against the Angels, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Hernandez will draw his sixth consecutive start heading into the All-Star break, with his defensive versatility in addition to Justin Turner's groin injury affording the former a heavy workload. Once the Dodgers have all their regulars at optimal health, Hernandez will likely only be a mainstay in the lineup against left-handed pitching, whom he has crushed throughout his career.
