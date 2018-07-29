Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Starts in center Saturday
Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Saturday's win over the Braves.
Yasiel Puig (oblique) returned from the disabled list Saturday, pushing Matt Kemp over to left field and creating a likely platoon in center between Joc Pederson and Hernandez. The latter got the start against a southpaw, but Pederson figures to see the majority of starts against righties. Hernandez's ability to play all over the field should keep him in the lineup for a handful of starts per week, but his recent run of playing time (started 15 of last 20 games) will take a hit now that the Dodgers' outfield is back at full strength.
