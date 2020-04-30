Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Taking swings during hiatus
Hernandez has been able to hit in a batting cage twice a week despite the shutdown of most facilities, the utility man said Tuesday in an interview with David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports.
"We were able to find a facility that's opening just for us twice a week, and we're able to get our work in," Hernandez stated. He also indicated that he has been working out five days a week in preparation for a potential resumption of play. Should the 2020 season take place, Hernandez figures to again get plenty of playing time in a super-utility role in his sixth season with the Dodgers.
