Lauer is expected to be used primarily as a relief pitcher with the Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Lauer will join Los Angeles after posting an inflated 6.69 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 36.1 innings in eight appearances, including six starts, with Toronto this year. The 30-year-old will be used as a reliever/swingman according to new manager Dave Roberts, likely setting him up for an occasional start. With Blake Snell (elbow) set to be sidelined for multiple months, Lauer will give the Dodgers a new left-handed option on the mound moving forward.