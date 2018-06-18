Dodgers' Erik Goeddel: Extends scoreless streak in loss
Goeddel gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two over 1.2 scoreless innings in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Giants.
Goeddel has been quite the find for the Dodgers, going 13 consecutive outings without allowing a run. The 29-year-old has 16 strikeouts over those 14.1 innings, but he also has issued seven free passes as well, a pitching style that could hurt him down the road if he can't keep the walks in check. Goeddel hasn't been used in many high-pressure situations during his impressive run, and he should remain in middle relief moving forward.
