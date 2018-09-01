Goeddel (elbow) was shifted to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

This effectively ends Goeddel's season. The 29-year-old right-hander compiled a 2.95 ERA across 36.2 innings between the Mariners and Dodgers this season. At this point, it's unclear if he'll be ready to go by spring training next year.

More News
Our Latest Stories