The Dodgers have selected Swan with the 137th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Though the right-hander managed a lowly 6.54 ERA over his three collegiate seasons at Middle Tennessee State, the Dodgers selected him on the basis of projectability and upside rather than his results. The son of a collegiate football player and a collegiate swimmer, Swan has an impressive athletic pedigree and is an imposing presence at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds. His athleticism is evident when he's on the mound, and Swan has shown no trouble maintaining fastball velocity in the upper 90s even deep into his starts. While the fastball is effective when he's able to properly command it, Swan can more reliably locate his mid-80s slider, which currently stands as his best offering.