Phillips (1-0) was credited with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday, pitching a perfect inning during which he struck out one batter.

Julio Urias allowed just one hit over five scoreless innings but was relieved after throwing 65 pitches. Phillips came on in the sixth and made quick work of three batters, and he was tagged with the win as a result of Los Angeles tallying four runs in the bottom of the frame. After giving up two runs in his season debut against Colorado on April 10, Phillips has followed with 3.1 scoreless innings over his subsequent three appearances.