Phillips picked up the save Sunday against Kansas City, allowing one walk with no strikeouts across a scoreless ninth inning.
Phillips corralled his second save since being reinstated from the 15-day IL on May 31, increasing his season total to 10 saves. The 29-year-old hasn't allowed a hit in three of his four appearances in June but was tagged for three runs in a June 6 outing against the Pirates. On the year, Phillips owns a 1.93 ERA with 21 strikeouts across 18.2 innings.
