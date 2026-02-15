Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said Sunday that he views Phillips (elbow) as a potential "deadline acquisition" for the 2026 season, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Phillips recently re-signed with the Dodgers on a one-year, $6.5 million contract after his 2025 campaign was cut short by Tommy John surgery, which he underwent June 4. According to David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports, Phillips is scheduled to throw off a mound to a standing catcher Tuesday for the first time post-surgery, though he won't throw proper bullpen sessions for another month after that. A more definitive target date for the right-hander's 2026 debut won't be clear until he's further along in the rehab process, but Gomes' comments would seem to imply that the Dodgers are currently counting on him being back in action at some point in July or August. Phillips had been one of the Dodgers' more dominant late-inning options from 2022 through 2024, but coming off a major surgery, he'll likely have to prove himself in middle relief before earning trust in higher-leverage spots.