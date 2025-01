The Dodgers and Phillips avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.1 million contract Thursday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Phillips' ERA rose to 3.62 this season for the Dodgers, but he still boasted a 63:17 K:BB across 54.2 innings. The right-handed reliever was left off the team's World Series roster due to arm fatigue but is expected to be fine for spring training.