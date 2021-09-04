Phillips (1-1) took the loss in Friday's 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing an unearned run on two walks with two strikeouts in one inning.

Phillips was the final of 11 Los Angeles pitchers in Friday's extra-inning game, recording the last out of the 10th to send the game another inning. He walked two batters in the 11th and appeared to escape a bases-loaded one-out jam, but second baseman Trea Turner botched a routine throw that resulted in Phillips' earning the loss. This was only Phillips' second appearance with the team due to an IL stint and he appears to be a backend bullpen guy judging by his use as the final pitcher in a tight game Friday.